In pictures: Quacking start to New Year at popular Middle Rasen event

More than 1,000 little yellow ducks bobbed their way along the River Rase from the starting point at Parry’s Bridge in Low Church Road, to the bridge in Church Street.

Ducks had been on sale in the weeks leading up to the race, but a large bucketful were also sold on the day.

Thanks to generous sponsors providing the prize money, the event raised £1,319, for local good causes.

The first duck safely home was number 37, owned by Rod Hine, who scooped the £100 prize donated by Ben and Nigel Appleyard.

Second home was Duck 18, owned by Martin and Tina Scott, who donated their winnings of £50, sponsored by Wilmot Transport Ltd, back to the duck race fund.

Taking third spot and £25, sponsored by Equip Rasen Ltd was duck Duck 786 ‘Wilf’ owned by the family of the late Wilf Hankins and in fourth place, also receiving £25 (Park View Motors) was Duck 114 owned by Harry Weatherall.

The fifth duck prize, a boxed £5 coin and coin chocolate donated by Bill Needham, was ‘Lizzy’ owned by the Kacon and Swain children.

Last duck home, to win £20 (Beauty by Bobbie), was owned by Sharon c/o Angela Mayne and a special mystery prize of £50 (Gentoo Freight LLP) went to ‘Shooby Duck’ owned by Steve c/o Angela Mayne.

More at http://www.middlerasen.org.uk/culture/Duckrace.htm

1. Middle Rasen Duck Race 2022 EMN-220301-210533001 Photo: Midlands

2. Middle Rasen Duck Race 2022 EMN-220301-210248001 Photo: Midlands

3. Middle Rasen Duck Race 2022 EMN-220301-210230001 Photo: Midlands

4. Middle Rasen Duck Race 2022 EMN-220301-210310001 Photo: Midlands