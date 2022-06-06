Celebrations were held throughout the borough across four days to honour the Queen’s 70th year on the throne.

Festivities began on Thursday evening with the lighting of the beacon, and carried on into the weekend.

The main event in Boston was the ‘Party in the Market Place’ which still went ahead on Sunday despite the wet weather.

Organised by Arranging Community Events Boston (ACE), it featured stalls, children’s games and several live performances from musicians and dance groups. The headline act was Queen tribute band Supersonic Queen. And while other events across the county were cancelled, the organisers vowed the ‘the show must go on’ and delivered the event as promised.

Darron Abbott from ACE told us: “The weather was disappointing, but we had promised a day out and I think we delivered. Everyone that attended had a smile on their face. I would like to thank the performers, caterers, security and everyone that braved the weather and made it work, but most of all, the team - Nigel Welton, Tracey Abbott, Chris Skinner and Mike Gilbert.”

One visitor to the event said: “It was clear to see that a lot of hard work had gone into it. I thought everyone on the main stage was terrific and full of energy.”

1. Face-painting Party in the Market Place: Sergaiy Momchilova, aged six, and Zoya Momchilova, aged four, having their face painted by Eve-Marie Price. Photo: David Dawson

2. Party in the Market Place Pictured from left, are Rachel Thomas - chairman of Pilgrim Heart and Lung Fund, Chris Rudge, and Sophie Rudge. Photo: David Dawson

3. Tea Party Members of the community at New Bolingbroke enjoyed a tea party at the town hall. Photo: Image supplied

4. Boxing legend Local boxing legend Callum Johnson was one of the special guests at Ingelow Avenue's 'Platty Jubes' event. He is pictured here with sisters Alayla-May and Ruby Roberts-Bates. Photo: Cally Roberts