In Pictures: 'Santas' brave a foggy morning run in Boston to raise money for charity

The frosty, foggy weather on Sunday morning failed to dampen the spirits of a popular festive fundraiser in Boston.

The annual Santa Run, organised by Boston Community Runners, saw around 220 participants dressed as Father Christmas tackling a 5k route through the town.

Before setting off from an icy Central Park at 10am, participants were given a warm-up session by VFitness with music and commentary by Endeavour FM. Some also took an ‘elfie selfie’ to mark the occasion.

The Santas were able to walk or jog the route around the town, before finishing back at the Market Place, where there were some ‘festive stalls’ laid on by Boston Borough Council.

Sarah Burton from Boston Community Runners said: “It was a brilliant day, everyone had smiles on their faces and seemed to enjoy it.

"Despite the fog, frost and temperatures in the minus, there was no wind, so it was a perfect, wintery run.”

Sarah offered thanks to everyone who took part or supported the event, including the marshalls who made sure everyone got around the course safely.

After finishing the run, participants were given a medal, sponsored by Boston Seeds, a mince pie and goodie bag, with sweets donated by Jakemans.

Money raised at this year’s event will be donated to Local Hope – which supports various good causes in the Boston area.

1. And they're off The Santas set off on their 5K run from Central Park. Photo: Vanessa Cannon, Joey Cook, aged 8, and Emma Cook enjoy an 'elfie selfie' ahead of the run. Photo Sales

2. Elfie selfie Pictured from left are: Lynn Bateman, Carole Page, Lynn Lambley, Nick Worboys, Paula Maxwell, and Sarah Clyde. Photo: David Dawson Photo Sales

3. Feeling festive Pictured, from left: Rachel Satchwell, Fran Mills, and Ian Satchwell. Photo: David Dawson Photo Sales

4. Keeping pace Santas on the run, heading out of Central Park. Photo: David Dawson Photo Sales