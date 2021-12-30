In pictures: Sixhills to Hainton sleigh race

That was the thought of three teams who braved the fog to take part in the annual charity sleigh race event from Sixhills to the Heneage Arms Community Pub at Hainton.

This year, numbers were greatly reduced with only three teams taking part.

While the two West-Sleigh-By teams raced for the best time – with Moira Westley bravely being the passenger on both runs – the Old Codgers speed-walked the route.

And it was the West-Sleigh-By Juniors who took the top spot, with a time of 13 minutes and 29 seconds.

West-Sleigh-By 1 completed the course in a time of 19 minutes and 51 seconds and also received the ‘Best Dressed’ award.

The Old Codgers completed the undulating course in a commendable time of 28 minutes and 46 seconds.

Competitors and spectators joined together inside the Heneage Arms for festive food and drink. There was also a raffle, all helping to raise £283.00 for The Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance.

Grateful thanks go to Westlaby Financial Services, Equip of Market Rasen, Thomas Carter Associates and Trojan Consultancy, who sponsored the event.

The date of next year’s sleigh race has already been set as Sunday, December 18, 2022, so now is the time to start planning. Contact Wayne Radley on 07909 726585.

1. Sixhills to Hainton Sleigh Race 2021 EMN-211220-103148001 Photo: Midlands

2. Sixhills to Hainton Sleigh Race 2021 EMN-211220-103235001 Photo: Midlands

3. Sixhills to Hainton Sleigh Race 2021 EMN-211220-103252001 Photo: Midlands

4. Sixhills to Hainton Sleigh Race 2021 EMN-211220-103220001 Photo: Midlands