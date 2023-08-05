A new art gallery in Skegness is creating a space for artists and those who would like to explore their own talents.

‘So What’ gallery was officialy opened on the ground floor of Coasters Air B&B on Friday night.

Mayor of Skegness Coun Pete Barry broke away from his own 79th birthday party to cut the ribbon but was presented with a special piece of art on a cake in appreciation – featuring a picture of himself and the Jolly Fishermen.

The gallery along North Parade is a dream come true for Skegness artists and photograhers Steve Gould and John Byford.

It opened with a display of art by Steve, which will remain for the first month.

Steve said: “Opening a gallery is a dream come true for us.

"’So What’ about art – who cares?

"Well we do!

"We are about producing art and making art available for public view in Skegness.

"We will be holding workshops and inviting people to come down to the gallery – especially on a Friday night when we will be holding the ‘So What Lounge Gallery’ where people can meet, unwind and talk.”

Steve’s own business ‘Splash of Gold’ runs community art workshops in the town, including projects to help people’s mental health.

In recent years, he has exhibited his work at the Embassy Theatre in Skegness aiming to bring a message of hope for our planet.

For more on Steve and his projects, visit the Splash of Gold website at www.splashofgould.co.uk and Steve Gold on Facebook.

1 . So What Gallery Steve Gould, the Jolly Fisherman, and Mayor of Skegness Coun Pete Barry at the opening of So What gallery Photo: Barry Robinson

2 . So What Gallery Mayor of Skegness Coun Pete Barry opening the gallery with the Jolly Fisherman and resident artist Steve Gould. Photo: Barry Robinson

3 . So What Gallery The Jolly Fisherman exploring some of the art on show at the gallery. Photo: Barry Robinson

4 . So What Gallery Guests sang 'Happy Birthday' to the Mayor, Coun Pete Barry. Photo: Barry Robinson