Register
BREAKING
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Andrew Tate wins appeal to be released from house arrest
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70

IN PICTURES: 'So What' art gallery opens in Skegness

A new art gallery in Skegness is creating a space for artists and those who would like to explore their own talents.
By Chrissie Redford
Published 5th Aug 2023, 13:41 BST
Updated 5th Aug 2023, 14:20 BST

‘So What’ gallery was officialy opened on the ground floor of Coasters Air B&B on Friday night.

Mayor of Skegness Coun Pete Barry broke away from his own 79th birthday party to cut the ribbon but was presented with a special piece of art on a cake in appreciation – featuring a picture of himself and the Jolly Fishermen.

The gallery along North Parade is a dream come true for Skegness artists and photograhers Steve Gould and John Byford.

It opened with a display of art by Steve, which will remain for the first month.

Steve said: “Opening a gallery is a dream come true for us.

"’So What’ about art – who cares?

"Well we do!

"We are about producing art and making art available for public view in Skegness.

"We will be holding workshops and inviting people to come down to the gallery – especially on a Friday night when we will be holding the ‘So What Lounge Gallery’ where people can meet, unwind and talk.”

Steve’s own business ‘Splash of Gold’ runs community art workshops in the town, including projects to help people’s mental health.

In recent years, he has exhibited his work at the Embassy Theatre in Skegness aiming to bring a message of hope for our planet.

For more on Steve and his projects, visit the Splash of Gold website at www.splashofgould.co.uk and Steve Gold on Facebook.

Steve Gould, the Jolly Fisherman, and Mayor of Skegness Coun Pete Barry at the opening of So What gallery

1. So What Gallery

Steve Gould, the Jolly Fisherman, and Mayor of Skegness Coun Pete Barry at the opening of So What gallery Photo: Barry Robinson

Mayor of Skegness Coun Pete Barry opening the gallery with the Jolly Fisherman and resident artist Steve Gould.

2. So What Gallery

Mayor of Skegness Coun Pete Barry opening the gallery with the Jolly Fisherman and resident artist Steve Gould. Photo: Barry Robinson

The Jolly Fisherman exploring some of the art on show at the gallery.

3. So What Gallery

The Jolly Fisherman exploring some of the art on show at the gallery. Photo: Barry Robinson

Guests sang 'Happy Birthday' to the Mayor, Coun Pete Barry.

4. So What Gallery

Guests sang 'Happy Birthday' to the Mayor, Coun Pete Barry. Photo: Barry Robinson

Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Related topics:MayorJohn Byford