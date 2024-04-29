In Pictures: Success for runners at the Boston Marathon despite 'atrocious weather'

​Some 1,822 people had applied to take part this year, and despite the torrential rain - 1,452 crossed the finish line.

These included a former Royal Marine Commando from Lincolnshire who broke two world records on the day.

Jackie Forrest from the Boston Marathon Association said: “Applicants from the UK, Europe, China, Brazil and New Zealand arrived in the somewhat damp Market Place from 7am, some wearing the recognised wet weather disposable attire of a black bin bag.

"The Worshipful The Mayor of Boston, Coun David Brown started the event by setting off the full and half marathons and the Deputy Mayor Coun Richard Austin set off the 10K and the Fun Run.

"The extreme conditions were a challenge for both runners and local volunteers. Marshals pulled out all the stops to assist the runners in distress, some suffering from hypothermia. More than the usual numbers were recovered from the course and returned to the finish triage to a waiting team of medics."

"Despite the atrocious weather the results were amazing: the first male full marathon winner Jamie Hall finished in 2:25:20 and the first female Amy Southam came home in 3:04:07. In the half marathon the winning male Ugur Alton finished in 1:11:57 and the female Emma Brookshaw in 1:31:03.”

Two Guinness World Record attempts were also broken. Colin Harrison, a veteran from Dunstan, broke both the ‘Fastest Half Marathon carrying 100lbs pack’ and the ‘Fastest Half Marathon carrying 80lbs pack’.

Jackie added: “Next year’s date will be published early in June and fingers crossed we do not see a repeat of the weather.”

Five staff from Asda Boston also took part in the 10k race and fun run – raising money for local grassroots groups.

Stephen Bromby, Asda Boston's Community Champion said: "The runs are a great opportunity to promote mental and physical wellbeing in the workplace, build teamwork and raise money for local good causes while having fun."

1 . Costume Capers Participants in the fun run kept dry under their comical costumes. Photo: David Dales

2 . Thumbs up Positive thumbs-up and smiles from these participants despite the bad weather. Photo: David Dales

3 . Umbrella This runner showed us a fun way to stay dry while on the move Photo: Copyright David Dales 2023