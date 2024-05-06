A group take to the skies at this year's Boston May Fair.A group take to the skies at this year's Boston May Fair.
A group take to the skies at this year's Boston May Fair.

IN PICTURES: Sun shines as Boston May Fair returns

​After downpours on Friday, the sun came out for Boston’s May Fair on Saturday, and, sportingly, stayed for the rest of the Bank Holiday Weekend.
By David Seymour
Published 6th May 2024, 15:32 BST
Updated 6th May 2024, 15:36 BST

The annual event was officially opened from the gallopers, near Fish Hill, at 12pm on Saturday.

Among the guests in attendance for the proclamation was Mayor of Boston Coun David Brown.

The May Fair dates back centures, but this year’s event had a first – a sensory-friendly experience for two hours on the Sunday.

This aimed to create a more welcoming environment for children with additional needs.

On the council’s Facebook page, the initiative attracted strong praise for its inclusivity, with ‘brilliant’ and ‘wonderful’ being among the comments from visitors.

The fair will run daily until Saturday (May 11), from 11am to 10.30pm on weekdays and from 11am to 11pm on the Saturday.

Andreea Ferent and Evelyn Ferent, four, of Boston.

1. Boston May Fair 2024

Andreea Ferent and Evelyn Ferent, four, of Boston. Photo: D. R. Dawson Photography

Charliegeorge Carman, five, Kia Carman with Renae Porter, two, of Boston.

2. Boston May Fair 2024

Charliegeorge Carman, five, Kia Carman with Renae Porter, two, of Boston. Photo: D. R. Dawson Photography

Melani Kanaseviciute, three, (left) and Mileja Zinkeviciute, three, of Boston.

3. Boston May Fair 2024

Melani Kanaseviciute, three, (left) and Mileja Zinkeviciute, three, of Boston. Photo: D. R. Dawson Photography

Ready to offer aerial views of Boston, one of this year's May Fair rides.

4. Boston May Fair 2024

Ready to offer aerial views of Boston, one of this year's May Fair rides. Photo: D. R. Dawson Photography

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:David BrownMayorFacebook