IN PICTURES: Sun shines as Boston May Fair returns

The annual event was officially opened from the gallopers, near Fish Hill, at 12pm on Saturday.

Among the guests in attendance for the proclamation was Mayor of Boston Coun David Brown.

The May Fair dates back centures, but this year’s event had a first – a sensory-friendly experience for two hours on the Sunday.

This aimed to create a more welcoming environment for children with additional needs.

On the council’s Facebook page, the initiative attracted strong praise for its inclusivity, with ‘brilliant’ and ‘wonderful’ being among the comments from visitors.

The fair will run daily until Saturday (May 11), from 11am to 10.30pm on weekdays and from 11am to 11pm on the Saturday.

1 . Boston May Fair 2024 Andreea Ferent and Evelyn Ferent, four, of Boston. Photo: D. R. Dawson Photography

2 . Boston May Fair 2024 Charliegeorge Carman, five, Kia Carman with Renae Porter, two, of Boston. Photo: D. R. Dawson Photography

3 . Boston May Fair 2024 Melani Kanaseviciute, three, (left) and Mileja Zinkeviciute, three, of Boston. Photo: D. R. Dawson Photography