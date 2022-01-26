IN PICTURES: The lost pubs of Boston revealed - with an appeal for anecdotes

The Lost Pubs Project is asking for those with historical facts, memories and anecdotes from these pubs to get in touch.

Whether its an anecdote of an unusual night out, a photo, or a fond family memory passed down - they want to hear from you.

A spokesman for the project said: “Help our community project to archive these lost pubs before they are forgotten for ever.”

Here, the Standard features some of the lost Boston pubs from their archive, including some of the informaton the project has gathered so far.

The archive does not yet include all of the more recently-closed pubs, like the Axe and Cleaver in West street, which closed in 2016.

For more details on the project, or to get in touch visit www.closedpubs.co.uk or email [email protected]

1. The Albion Hotel Situated on the corner of James Street and West Street. This pub was destroyed by a bomb during WWII, which also killed the two daughters of the publican, Mr Lovely. Photo: Midlands

2. The Peacock & Royal This Market Place pub was demolished and replaced with a Boots store. This pub was known as the Peacock until the 1860s when a son of Queen Victoria stayed there. Photo: Midlands

3. The Alma The Alma was situated at 7 South End. This pub is now used as a private house. Photo: 2018. Photo: Midlands

4. The Angel Inn The Angel Inn was located on the Market Place. The publican in 1896 was Frank Rumprecht. Photo: Midlands