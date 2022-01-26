IN PICTURES: The lost pubs of Boston revealed - with an appeal for anecdotes

The Lost Pubs Project is asking for those with historical facts, memories and anecdotes from these pubs to get in touch.
Whether its an anecdote of an unusual night out, a photo, or a fond family memory passed down - they want to hear from you.
A spokesman for the project said: “Help our community project to archive these lost pubs before they are forgotten for ever.”
Here, the Standard features some of the lost Boston pubs from their archive, including some of the informaton the project has gathered so far.
The archive does not yet include all of the more recently-closed pubs, like the Axe and Cleaver in West street, which closed in 2016.
For more details on the project, or to get in touch visit www.closedpubs.co.uk or email [email protected]