In Pictures: The third annual Boston Book Festival brings literature lovers to town

​The third annual Boston Book Festival returned last week with residents and visitors meeting various authors and learning about their craft.
By The Newsroom
Published 27th Sep 2023, 11:15 BST
Greg Swain, Sarah Welbourn, Jane Rylands-Bolton, and Steve Cocking with author, Keith Rylands-Bolton of Tealby.Greg Swain, Sarah Welbourn, Jane Rylands-Bolton, and Steve Cocking with author, Keith Rylands-Bolton of Tealby.
More than a dozen author talks and sessions were held across Fydell House, Blackfriars Theatre and the Guildhall Museum from Thursday to Sunday.

The sessions offered unique insights into writing fiction and non-fiction pieces and where authors draw their inspiration.

Participants were also able to buy books signed by the authors and take part in workshops for all ages.

Book Festival team members: From left, Jenny Newell, Leanne Bradley, Jane Keightley, Phil May, Beth May, Sue Morrison, and Sally Read.Book Festival team members: From left, Jenny Newell, Leanne Bradley, Jane Keightley, Phil May, Beth May, Sue Morrison, and Sally Read.
Book Festival team members: From left, Jenny Newell, Leanne Bradley, Jane Keightley, Phil May, Beth May, Sue Morrison, and Sally Read.

It was a festival to showcase local authors, and hear from those from further afield who have written books in various genres including crime, non-fiction, comedy, science fiction and fantasy.

BBC weatherman Paul Hudson also came along to talk about his obsession with weather – while BBC journalist Sharon Edwards shared her stories for young children.

Organiser Jane Keightley said: “We had a great selection of authors including Megan Clawson, a local girl who now

lives in the Tower of London who has used this experience as a basis for her book ‘Falling hard for the Royal Guard’.

"Overall – we all had a brilliant time.”

