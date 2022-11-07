Pictured, from left, are Lucy Reynolds, Jay Pearson, Kayliegh Pearson, and Abigail Pearson, aged 11, of Boston.

The annual event hosted by Boston Rugby Club took place from 6.30pm at the Princess Royal Sports Arena (PRSA), in Great Fen Road, Wyberton.

Photographer David Dawson went along on the night to capture people enjoying the event.

Visitors were treated to an array of spectacular fireworks, while a barbecue was on hand offering warm food, and drinks were served from a bar.

Pictured, from left are Keith Hughes, Hannah Scott, 11, Jess Scott, 13, Flynn Hughes, four, and Sam Scott - of Swineshead.

Youngsters were also kept entertained by a couple of traditional fairground rides, face-painting, and a stand selling light-up LED wands, ‘lightsabers’ and spinner toys.

Clubhouse manager Molly Sunley told the Standard: “We had well in excess of 2,000 people through the gate this year, so that was fantastic.

“It would have been even more but I think the weather put off a few people.

“But all in all, everyone seemed to really enjoy it this year – and there was a great atmosphere all round.”

Enjoying a fairground ride are Danielle Danuse , aged eight, and Elijus Bocius, aged three, of Kirton.

Dressed ready for the cold November evening are Matilda Price, aged seven, Laura Harpham, Kelly Heward, and Archie Heward, aged seven.

Pictured at the fireworks display are, from left, Tomas Stonys, James Courtney, aged six, Mia Courtney, aged eight, and Kristina Courtney.

Enjoying food from the barbecue are Lucy Robinson, Lucas Beck, aged 14, and Adley Clay, aged 10.

Enjoying the show: Ben and Lynsey with Ronnie Siddall, aged three, of Boston.