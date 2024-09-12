IN PICTURES: Town centre 'excellence' celebrated in Pride of Boston Awards 2024

Last Monday (September 2), the Civic Group of the Boston Preservation Trust held its latest Pride of Boston Awards.

The annual ceremony aims to recognise the efforts of shops, offices, and others to maintain and enhance their frontages.

Ahead of the event, the Civic Group carried out a survey of the area, identifying 56 nominees.

This shortlist was then reduced to 16 finals, before independent judges determined the winners.

Dudley Bryant, chairman of the civic group, described the event as ‘a great opportunity to celebrate excellence in Boston’.

The 16 finalists were: Blackfriars Theatre, Spain Lane; Cammack & Sons, Wide Bargate; Green House Coffee Shop, Church Street; Katie Isaac Beauty, Horncastle Road; Launchburys, Pump Square; Monkey & I, Church Street; The Moon Under Water, High Street; Nationwide Building Society, Market Place; Neil Dowlman Architecture, Main Ridge West; The Old Chapel, Pump Square; RSPCA, Market Place; The Stanley Hotel, High Street; Studio 10, Dolphin Lane; Stump & Candle, Market Place; White Hart Hotel, High Street; and Yorkshire Building Society, Market Place.

The awards were presented by Mayor of Boston Coun Helen Staples.

Runners-up from 6th to 4th were: 6th – Neil Dowlman Architects (represented at the event by Neil Dowlman, Gill Dowlman, and Caille Joyce); joint 5th – The Green House Coffee Shop (Lee Revell-Wiseman and Daniel Revel-Wiseman); joint 5th – Katie Isaac Beauty (Katie Isaac and Sam Osborn); and 4th – Monkey & I (represented by Finnley Mortimer).

Third place went to Cammack & Sons. The Civic Group described the retailer’s premises as ‘unique and always well-maintained’, and added that it is ‘tastefully decorated at Christmastime’ and has ‘good window displays’.

Adam Cammack, a fifth generation member of the family business, said: “As a long established family business within the community, we were delighted to receive the award.

“Being a well known building in the area, which is synonymous with the family name and the town, we take great pride in ensuring it always looks its best.

“It is gratifying to know that the hard work we have put into regularly maintaining this fine old building and making it a focal point to be proud of during the Christmas festive period, over not just this last year, but many previous years has been recognised with the Pride of Boston Award.

“We will obviously carry on with our previous good work to make sure that the building is one the family and the town can be proud of for years to come.”

Second place went to The Old Chapel (represented by husband and wife Shane and Karen Lee).

The building has stood empty for many years, but there are hopes of it reopening as a church.

Here, the Civic Group said that ‘good quality recent renovations’ had brought the building ‘back to life’.

First-place went to Launchburys bicycle and motorcycle shop, next door to The Old Chapel – also owned by Shane and Karen.

With regard to these premises, the Civic Group spoke of ‘excellent recent renovations, highlighting original features’.

Work at The Old Chapel included the painting of the exterior and the restoration and uncovering of its stained glass windows.

At Launchburys, efforts included the installation of a new roof using Welsh slate, changing the shape of the windows to make them a near match to the original building, and re-painting the brickwork.

Karen said: “It turned out so much better than we anticipated and has really enhanced the square.

“To win both awards was the icing on the cake and it made us realise we have made an impact on the town/square to keep these beautiful buildings alive,” they added.

Speaking after the event, Coun Staples said: “As the Mayor of Boston, I am immensely proud to be part of an event that showcases the dedication and passion of our community in preserving the heritage of our beautiful town.

“Each of these remarkable buildings tells a story, and through the hard work of their owners and businesses, we ensure these stories continue for future generations.

“Congratulations to all the nominees and winners for their commitment to safeguarding Boston’s unique character and history.”

