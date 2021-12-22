In Pictures: Winners of the Boston Heroes Recognition Awards

Seven of the winners pose with their certaificates outside Boston Stump. Photos: Chris Vaughan Photography.

Boston Borough Council’s Boston Heroes Recognition Awards aim to: ‘shine a light on those who have gone above and beyond to show kindness and make the town a better place to live, especially during the pandemic’.

The awards received 240 nominations – with the judging panel made up of of key members of the community: ‘who represent Boston’s rich and diverse community’.

The nominees spanned a variety of backgrounds, with each submission detailing the impact so many people have had on the lives of the community during a challenging period. The winners are:

Steve Slater was awarded for his dedication to keeping Boston clean through his Wyberton Wombles initiative.

* Steve Slater - for his dedication to keeping Boston clean through his Wyberton Wombles initiative, which received a record number of nominations.

* Karen McGarry - for keeping the 5th Boston Scout Group entertained virtually during lockdown, and becoming a beacon of light for the young Scouts.

* Lily Watson - in recognition of her volunteer work within the care home community. Not only did she support during mealtimes, but she was also praised for lending an ear to the residents and keeping them company.

* Lynda Stockwell - for how she supported NHS staff at the Covid-19 vaccination hub at the Princess Royal Sports Arena during an overwhelmingly busy period.

Teenager Lily Watson was awarded for her work in the care community and helping the residents in care.

* Tina Sargeant (Haven High Academy) - for the way in which she created support bubbles during the pandemic for over 1,300 students to ensure access to mental health support was available.

* Patsie Marson - for leading a fundraising drive to provide food parcels for those in need.

* Professor Jonathan Van-Tam - for how he supported Boston during the pandemic and provided an encouraging voice in difficult times.

* Rachel Bray - for organised fundraising events for Pilgrim Hospital to help provide more Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for staff.

Josie Clark was awarded for her virtual lessons during lockdown and for supporting other community projects.

* Richard Green - for the way he persevered with his role at the NHS, helping staff and patients, despite suffering with ill health himself.

* Josie Clarke - for going above and beyond to support families and children by continuing virtual lessons during lockdown and supporting various community projects.

The winners were each given a £50 voucher for a local restaurant of their choice and a new Boston (UK) Monopoly Board.

Commenting on the winners, Michelle Sacks, Deputy Chief Executive for Growth at Boston Borough Council, said: “We’re delighted to be able to announce our Boston Heroes and put a spotlight on those who showed strength, resilience and community spirit when it was needed the most.

Tina Sergeant was awarded for her pupils’ support bubbles which gave access to mental health support.

“We were touched by the response to the campaign and it was such a hard decision to whittle it down to just 10 winners.

“Every nomination submitted told a story of the remarkable efforts of so many members of our community, and it was lovely to be able to celebrate just how wonderful the people of Boston are.

“Whilst the pandemic is certainly challenging for us all, it’s clear there have been so many that have gone above and beyond to show kindness and a willingness to make Boston a better place to live.

“From creating mental health support bubbles, to helping make Boston a cleaner and safer environment for all as well as numerous volunteers devoting their time to help fight against the virus, just reading through the nominations made us all incredibly proud of the individuals that make up our great town.

“As the winter months progress and the threat of the new COVID-19 variant looms, it’s clear the pandemic is not over yet and there are still more uncertain times ahead. However, if there’s one thing these awards have proven, it is the power of togetherness and I know Boston will once again rally together to offer support through these challenging times. A huge congratulations to our winners, for their very well deserved wins.

“We are looking forward to being able to hold a recognition ceremony for all nominees in 2022.”

Richard Green was awarded for persevering with his role at the NHS, and helping staff and patients.

Leader of Boston Borough Council, Coun Paul Skinner, said: “The response to this campaign has been really overwhelming.

“It has been amazing to read through the entries and to see how the people of Boston come together when times have been tough.

“These awards gave us the opportunity to celebrate Boston’s many unsung heroes and share the many excellent examples of community spirit that have happened day-in, day-out over the past year and a half. From selfless acts of support for struggling children and families to volunteering efforts and charity fundraising, there have been lots of brilliant examples of the ways our community has touched the lives of so many, and it makes me incredibly proud to be serving such a fantastic town.”

He added: “A big congratulations to all those who have been nominated and for our ten very deserving winners.”

Karen McGarry was awarded for her work with the 5th Boston Scout Group during the pandemic.

Patsie Marson was awarded for leading a fundraising drive to provide food parcels for those in need.

Prof Jonathan Van-Tam was awarded for helping to support Boston during the pandemic. (stock image)

Rachel Bray was awarded for her fundraising events helping to get PPE for Pilgrim Hospital staff. Image supplied.