In pictures: Wragby revellers see in the New Year

Goodbye 2021 - Hello 2022

Wednesday, 5th January 2022, 5:11 pm

Although quieter than in previous years, Wragby market place was the focus for New Year celebrations.

Local photographer John Edwards was out and about capturing some of the celebrations at the Ivy Tavern, the Adam & Eve and at midnight in the market place itself.

New Year in Wragby Photo: John Edwards EMN-220301-123844001

New Year in Wragby Photo: John Edwards EMN-220301-123954001

New Year in Wragby Photo: John Edwards EMN-220301-123932001

New Year in Wragby Photo: John Edwards EMN-220301-123908001

