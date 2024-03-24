Inaugural charity tractor run at Nettleton

Ian Dawson on his Grandad's vintage tractor, looking out from Nettleton Top where his family once farmed. This is part of the Nettleton Tractor Run route. Image: Hannah Dawson

The event will take place on Sunday, April 14 to raise money for the village church.

Spearheaded by local residents, Jackie Parker, Quintin Parker and Ian Dawson, it is hoped the run will bring people from across the local area to help fundraise and experience what the village has to offer.

The Tractor Run will set off at 10.30am from Nettleton Village Hall on a picturesque journey through the Lincolnshire Wolds, including a tour of the Sir Jospeh Nickerson Museum in Rothwell.

Ian Dawson on another Lincolnshire Charity Tractor Run Image: Hannah Dawson

Anyone with a vintage tractor, modern tractor or classic car can book to join the run, which is priced at £15 per tractor and £5 per car. Members of the public are also encouraged to go along to the Village Hall from 8.30am to see the tractors and classic cars, buy food and drink, and have a go at the raffle.

The vehicles will return to the Village Hall at around 1pm for those who wish to welcome them back. Following their return, attendees are then welcome to join the event hosts at the Salutation Inn for food, drink and the raffle draw.

Ian Dawson, joint organiser of the event, said: “Having grown up in Nettleton and worked in farming my whole life, bringing a tractor run to the village is something I have wanted to do for a long time. I’m really excited that this is now being made a reality, and want to say a special thank you to those who have helped the event get off the ground.

“The event would not have been possible without support, sponsorship and raffle prize donations from Jackie and Quintin Parker, Woldmarsh Producers, Peacock and Binnington, Grimsby Town Football Club, Parkway Cinema, Thomas Bell, OMEX, Systematic Print, Front Row Farming, HC Wright and Son, Mark Donner Ltd, Sutton Estates, Bill Emms, Lincs Motors, Assured Agronomy, Cooper Tyson, Jon Wright, Katrina Robinson, Karl Donner, Forrester Boyd, Equip, The Tractor Shop (Louth), and Spaldings.

“St John the Baptist Church stands at the heart of our community and has been a part of so many important events for residents of the village and beyond. To be able to give something back will mean a lot to many people, so I would encourage people to dig deep and support where they can.”

Places are filling up fast for the Tractor Run, so anyone who would like to take part is encouraged to get their name down quickly. To book your tractor or car in for the run, to offer a raffle prize, or for any other questions, contact Ian on 07741 249 804.