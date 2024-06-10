‘Inconsiderate and dangerous’ parking leads to restriction consultation

Parking in Mill Road has been described as "inconsiderate and dangerous"

A consultation is taking place over the possible introduction of double yellow lines to an area of Market Rasen due to safety concerns.

The move comes after Lincolnshire County Council received a request to review the waiting restrictions on Mill Road in the town.

A spokesman for the council’s Highways Services Minor Works and Traffic Team said: “Investigations have shown that inconsiderate and dangerous parking is occurring around the school, library and health centre causing visibility and safety concerns for all road users.

Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Following investigations at the above-mentioned location it was also found that during peak school drop off/pick up times there are vehicles parked/waiting on the advisory 'School Keep Clear' markings. The introduction of a formal Traffic Regulation Order will discourage parking/waiting on the 'School Keep Clear' markings and enable civil parking enforcement officers to issue Penalty Charge Notices where appropriate.”

The proposal is to introduce ‘no waiting at any time’ on Mill Road around the school (on both sides of the road), library and surgery opposite the pay and display car park. There is already a no waiting area on the corner of Mill Road and Gordon Field, in front of the Health Centre.

The plan is also to introduce a mandatory school 'keep clear' Monday to Friday from 8am to 5pm in front of Market Rasen Primary School, revoking the existing 'no waiting' Monday to Friday 8am to 5pm fronting the school.

The Chief Constable, Market Rasen Town Council and West Lindsey District Council have already been consulted, along with other local groups and companies. Members of Market Rasen Town Council have shown their support for the proposal, with a formal vote taken in favour at their April meeting. The full consultation is now almost over.

