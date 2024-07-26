The issues were discussed at a meeting of Lincolnshire County Council’s Adults and Community Wellbeing Scrutiny Committee

​Councillors and the local NHS care board have reported a significant increase in demand for autism services in Lincolnshire, driven by heightened awareness and publicity around neurodiversity.

During a meeting of the Lincolnshire County Council’s Adults and Community Wellbeing Scrutiny Committee, officials discussed the year-long waitlists for autism referrals and the new five-year All Age Autism Strategy, with a primary focus to create “autism-friendly” environments and opportunities for people on the spectrum to have their say.

With Lincolnshire’s population being 768,400 in the 2021 Census, and research suggesting that anywhere between 0.6 per cent and 1.7 per cent of the general population are autistic, it is estimated that some 13,000 people in the county would have autism.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That is a number that is expected only to rise, as awareness continues to blossom.

Coun Karen Lee (Labour) gave reference to her grandson being on the autistic spectrum, and said that “awareness going up is the reason referrals are going up,” a thought which was echoed by two other councillors on the committee during the debate period.

Another major progression point has been an increase in visibility and representation among all sectors of employment.

With the typical referral route usually being through education sectors, Cath Keay of the NHS Lincolnshire Integrated Care Board said an increase in teachers with autism diagnoses has also allowed for more potential cases to be seen to quicker than before.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A key priority of the strategy, however, is focused more on creating “autism-friendly” environments and ensuring it is looked at within the mental health and social care sectors, rather than learning difficulties.

This rings true in a number of sectors across the country, whether it be supermarkets providing sensory-friendly experiences for shoppers, or the county council’s multi-million pound spending on special school improvements across Lincolnshire.