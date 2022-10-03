On Saturday, November 26, Gainsborough will once again be filled with light and sound with fabulous projections onto the walls of Gainsborough Old Hall, a fire garden in the grounds of All Saints’ Parish Church, street performers and a guided walk along Trent Riverside.

This year’s event theme is ‘West Lindsey Voices’, featuring local people’s thoughts on the district’s past, present, and future, gathered through schools’ workshops and community consultation by lead artists Electric Egg.

There will be daytime activities at Gainsborough Heritage Centre and an art trail through the town centre, and evening activities around the Old Hall and All Saints’ Parish Church.

The event will include lanterns, projections, and a spectacular fire garden this November

Coun Owen Bierley, leader of West Lindsey District Council, said: “Growing on the incredible success of our Illuminate event last year, I am delighted to welcome residents and visitors back to West Lindsey to attend this spectacular event.”

Dr Anna Scott, West Lindsey District Council’s event lead, said: “We are excited to see our Illuminate event return this year, with activities throughout the day from 10am until 8.30pm.

"We are also pleased to be working with All Saints’ Parish Church and Gainsborough Old Hall once more, where the specially commissioned projections about our local place and heritage and what that means to people will light up their own historic walls.

"There will be new, additional activity at Gainsborough Heritage Centre thanks to the support of their dedicated team of volunteers.”

English Heritage, who manage Gainsborough Old Hall, are delighted to be involved with the event once again.

Mick Grundy, site manager, said: “It is fantastic that Gainsborough Old Hall and English Heritage are once again able to work with West Lindsey District Council on such a wonderful event.