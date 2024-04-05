Incredible memoirs of Coningsby POW released

Flt Lt. George Milson DFC pictured in Mosul in July 1941.

​To coincide with the 82nd Anniversary of his capture as a Far East Prisoner of War (FEPOW), the memoirs of Flt Lt George William Milson DFC are being published for the first time on Monday (April 8).

Raised in Coningsby, George was described by his family as “a formidable character”, and was a pilot with 18 and 84 Squadrons RAF during World War II.

The book - ‘From Coningsby to the Far East and Back Again...’ charts George’s story from his enlistment in 1939, his posting to the Far East where he was ultimately taken captive and spent three and a half years in POW camps and, finally, his liberation back to the UK in August 1945.

George Milson pictured in his Flying Suit.

After his return to Coningsby, George took on the running of H H Milson's bus company, which was founded by his father in 1923, and he lived in the village until his passing in January 2010.

George’s memoir has been carefully collated by his daughter Elizabeth McElwee, brought to life by original letters written in secret during his time in captivity, photographs and other fascinating documents kept safe for more than 80 years.

His story describes many incredible feats, including near capture, a 50 mile trek across Java, and how George helped mastermind an escape mission to Australia from an Indonesian beach.

“My father always said that he would not have these memoirs published “in his lifetime” and it has been my aspiration since he passed away to ensure his story lives on,” said Elizabeth.

Elizabeth McElwee, George’s daughter, presents Nicky Van Der Drift with a copy of the book at IBCC.

“He flew a total of 63 operational sorties flying 191.05 hours – quite an achievement considering air crews were given an estimated one week survival rate after training – a true reflection of his tenacity and spirit to survive.”

An initial run of hardback copies, signed by Elizabeth, will be available to buy from the International Bomber Command Centre in Lincoln (IBCC) and additional paperback copies will be available on Amazon from Monday.

George’s story is also told on the IBCC Stories Behind The Stones blog.

“The IBCC exists to tell the stories of those that served,” said Nicky van Der Drift OBE, chief executive of IBCC.

George Milson.

"This story certainly needs to be told - George’s experience is truly fascinating and it is fantastic that it has now been captured in this book for future generations to learn about both the atrocities experiencedbut also the bravery and resourcefulness of our servicemen.”

According to forceswarrecords.com, approximately 140,000 Allied military personnel from Australia, Canada, Great Britain, India, the Netherlands, New Zealand, and the United States were captured by the Japanese during WW2, with 5,102 members of the Royal Air Force held in Japanese prison camps – 1,714 of whom lost their lives.

"About 30,000 died in these conditions, a death rate of over 20 percent, seven times that experienced in German camps,” said Bob Ankerson, IBCC guide and president of the POW Association.

“This book is a testament to the human spirit and the determination to survive against the odds through the recollections of Flt Lt George William Milson DFC FEPOW.”