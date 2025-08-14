'Incredibly proud' - Boston High School praises students and staff for 'outstanding' A-level results

Boston High School has praised the class of 2024/25 for their ‘dedication, resilience and ambition’ following the release of this year’s A-level results.

In a statement, The Spilsby Road setting said it was ‘proud to announce an exceptional set of A-level results’, featuring an ‘impressive improvement in the average grade compared to last year’.

“Students across a wide range of subjects have exceeded expectations, with many achieving top grades and securing places at leading universities, apprenticeships, and employment opportunities; from prestigious Russell Group universities to competitive vocational pathways and industry placements, our students are embarking on exciting futures with confidence and purpose,” the statement said.

Headteacher Andrew Fulbrook said: “We are incredibly proud of our students and staff for this outstanding achievement. These results are a reflection of the hard work, perseverance, and commitment shown by everyone in our school community.

“It is inspiring to see our students thrive and take bold steps toward their future goals. These highly successful school results do not exist in isolation, and we wish to thank and congratulate our highly professional and committed staff, our governors, parents, carers and, most importantly, our superb students.”

The school said it was ‘immensely proud’ of its students’ achievements in the following subjects: art, biology, chemistry, English language, English literature, geography, government and politics, history, mathematics, religious studies, and music; in each case, more than 70 per cent of grades awarded were A*-C. Overall, 66.1 per cent of all student’s grades were awarded A*-C grades.

In art, biology, chemistry and mathematics more than half of students attained grades A*–B, the school added.

The school made special mention of a number of ‘oustanding’ student achievements:

Delighted with her A-level results today, Sophie Holland, 18, of Gipsey Bridge, Boston.

Fearne: biology A*, chemistry A*, mathematics A*, physics A*

Simra: biology A*, chemistry A*, mathematics A*

Mariam: biology A*, chemistry A*, mathematics A*

Anvita: government and politics A*, psychology A*, mathematics A

Anaya: psychology A*, biology A*, chemistry A

Kasia: religious studies A*, EPQ A*, sociology A, history A

Yashal: mathematics A*, chemistry A, biology A

Patrycja: biology A*, chemistry A, history A

Fatima: biology A, chemistry A, mathematics A

Evie: biology A, sport studies A, geography B, health and social care D*

Sophie: sociology A, psychology A, government and politics B

Lily: chemistry A, history A, mathematics B

Diana: chemistry A, mathematics A, media, film & TV studies B

The statement concluded: “This year’s A-level results reaffirm Boston High School’s commitment to academic excellence and student development. As our students take their next steps into higher education, training, and employment, they carry with them not only impressive qualifications, but also the confidence, character, and ambition nurtured throughout their time here. We look forward to seeing all they will accomplish and remain proud to be part of their journey.”

After collecting her results, Sophie Holland, 18, of Gipsey Bridge, spoke to The Standard about her next step.

Sophie has accepted a place at Bishop Grosseteste University, Lincoln, to study Primary Education with Qualified Teacher Status, as she pursues a career in education.

“I’ve wanted to be a teacher for as long as I’ve understood what that was,” she said.

She said she was ‘passionate about starting children on the path towards great education’, and added: “I hope I can help them achieve their dreams, as so many teachers have helped me on the way to mine!”