'Incredibly proud' - Boston holds first-ever Pride event (IN PICTURES)

More than 3,000 visitors and residents attended the free, family-friendly occasion in Central Park.

Attractions ranged from DJs to circus skills workshops, from drag performances to craft activities, from a beach area to food and drink stalls.

On the main stage, a variety of acts provided entertainment, including The Biz School of Performing Arts and BOS Musical Theatre Group.

Hear4Lincs was also on hand to offer BSL (British Sign Language) supported announcements and performances throughout the event.

In addition to the entertainment, a support service home was on site, offering a base for a number of organisations, including Lincolnshire Recovery Partnership, Bloodbikes and Unison.

Coun Dale Broughton, leader of Boston Borough Council, said: “I am incredibly proud that we were able to host such a meaningful and inclusive event in the heart of Boston to celebrate the diverse communities across the entire borough.

“It was inspiring to see people of all ages coming together, sharing the joy and making sure that everyone felt welcome and valued. I think we can all agree that the atmosphere was one of celebration.

“I would like to give a heartfelt thank you to everyone who joined us in Central Park and helped us to make history at Boston’s first-ever Pride. What a day to remember!”

This event was made possible thanks to funding from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund and Boston Town Area Committee.

1 . Boston Pride Gemma Cain (left) and Stacey Kavanagh, of Twisted Bliss Entertainment. Photo: D. R. Dawson Photography

2 . Boston Pride Vikki Hoadley and Esmay Gorman, four, of Boston. Photo: D. R. Dawson Photography

3 . Boston Pride Pictured (from left) Jago Yearsley, Kate Yearsley, and Charlie Mansfield, of Boston. Photo: D. R. Dawson Photography