‘Incurable Optimist’ show by Paul Mayhew-Archer raises more than £1,000 for Louth’s Parkinson’s support group

A fundraising comedy night has raised more than £1,000 for Louth’s Parkinson’s support group.

Trevor Marris, President of Louth & District Parkinsons’ UK Branch with Paul Mayhew-Archer at Louth Riverhead Theatre.

Paul Mayhew-Archer, co-writer of BBC hit comedy The Vicar Of Dibley, brought his show about living with Parkinson’s, ‘Incurable Optimist’, to Louth Riverhead Theatre on Friday December 9 as part of a UK tour, raising money for the Louth & District Parkinson’s UK Branch.

During his show, Paul discussed his diagnosis and how he has been able to find the funny side in some of the various symptoms the illness brings.

“Doing the show has done me the world of good,” Paul said, “You wouldn't think an incurable illness would be funny, but you can find the humour in these things – one of the symptoms is drooling, and I came up with the line ‘from Dibley to Dribley’.”

Trevor Marris, president of Louth & District Parkinson’s UK Branch, has extended his thanks to Paul for bringing his show to Louth.

He said: “Wow, what a fantastic evening of fun and entertainment by Paul. From the minute he walked on stage we knew we were in for a good night.

“To hear Paul talking about living with Parkinson’s made such a difference to so many people in the audience and was uplifting. The feedback after the show was incredible and the consensus was it was such an unforgettable night.

