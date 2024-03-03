Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Celebrations for Edith, of Aspen Lodge Care Home in Skegness, started on Friday with a 40s style bash – attended by family, the town Mayor Coun Pete Barry and residents and staff – and have continued until her official birthday.

Previously from Yorkshire, Edith moved to Lincolnshire to be nearer family who live in Burgh le Marsh.

However, in spite of the move the King’s team were well-informed and Edith recieved a card signed from Charles R and Camilla R, congratulating her of her ‘splendid achievement’.

Edith with the Mayor of Skegness Coun Pete Barry. Photos: Barry Robinson.

During her party on Friday Edith, who chose a very smart matching pink dress and jacket for the occasion, had a dance with the Mayor and cut her case.

Her secret to a long life? “It’s being independent – and partying,” she said.