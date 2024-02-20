Bronson Battersby and his father, Kenneth, were found dead in their bacement flat in Skegness.

The decision follows a rapid review into the deaths of Bronson Battersby and his father Kenneth, who had not been seen for 14 days when their landlady made the shocking discovery on January 9 after being alerted by social services and the police.

Lincolnshire Safeguarding Children Partnership (LSCP) is commissioning a local child safeguarding practice review, led by an independent author, a decision supported by the national Child Safeguarding Practice Review Panel.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The review will involve safeguarding partners from Lincolnshire County Council, Lincolnshire Police and health sector organisations. It will consider whether any steps could be taken to better safeguard and promote the welfare of children and prevent or reduce the risk of similar incidents in future.

Chris Cook, independent chair of LSCP, said: “Keeping children safe is a priority for all local agencies, and it’s important we take time to explore fully the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident and identify any potential improvements we could make.

“To that end, we will be commissioning an independent author to make a detailed analysis of the work of local safeguarding partners.

"The family will also be given an opportunity to contribute to this process.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We expect the review to take around six months to complete, and the report will be published, although we will not be able to share it until any other related investigations, such as the potential inquest, are closed.