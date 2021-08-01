Independent school provide colourful planters to care home

Representatives from Build a Future Independent School and Tanglewood Care Home

Build a Future works with young people and adult learners in Lincolnshire and supports them to enhance their skills and achieve recognised qualifications so that they are ready for their next steps in education, training, or employment.

Carmela was very happy that the school chose to include Tanglewood for one of their projects.

The wooden planters made a very welcome addition to the garden and have been well received by the home’s residents and the team.

Carmela said: “The past year has been difficult for everyone, not least for our residents, their families and our team at the home.

“It was lovely to meet the people from Build a Future and accept their kind donation. We hope this will be the beginning of a new friendship.”

Jo Murray, interim head teacher at Build at Future, added: “We are looking forward to developing a strong community relationship with Tanglewood Care Home.

“The pupils really enjoyed making the planters and are now planning their next project for Tanglewood.”

Because of the unprecedented period of restrictions Carmela and the team feel it’s time to step froward and forge partnerships in the community.