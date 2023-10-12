A popular Louth influencer is preparing for the ‘bout’ of his life with a

Turkish Tam. Photo: Turkish Tam

Tam Partak, aka ‘Turkish Tam’ is preparing for an influencer boxing match, ‘Mayhem in the Midlands’, on Saturday night (October 14), which is set to be streamed live on https://www.fite.tv/ and will be watched by thousands of people.

Turkish Tam has more than 15,000 followers on his Facebook page and his content is mainly inspired by his real-life experiences of growing up in a Turkish family and customers they have encountered in his dad’s kebab shop in Louth – Turkish Delight on Aswell Street.

Just some of the hilarious comedy sketches shown by Tam includes funny videos with a Turkish dad being called to a headteacher’s office, and a ‘pro-noun confused’ customer ordering a kebab – you can also find his YouTube channel here.

As his online following grew, Tam was asked to take part in the influencer boxing match on Saturday – and Tam said he has had to overhaul his lifestyle and stop eating his dad Ozzy’s delicious takeaway kebabs and pizzas:

"I’ve lost over 15kg on a 12 week programme and I’ve taken it seriously,” he said, “I want to make a career out of this.

"My diet has mostly been chicken, fish, and vegetables and it’s really boring – as soon as the fight is over I’m going to eat everything in Dad’s shop!”

On top of a healthy diet, Tam has been following a strict exercise programme to prepare for his fight, with lots of running and sparring and rounds of punching the bag.

"I’ve been working with a trainer in London,” he said, “It’s a lot of running and I hate running, but I prefer running through Hubbard’s Hills than the streets of London, it’s much prettier!”

Tam added that his dad is excited and he’s coming to watch the fight – but his mum isn’t as she is worried her son will end up injuring himself!