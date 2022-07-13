Information points

As well as Skegness, the three towns will see CIPs installed to offer people the chance to visit, telephone, email or text to find out about activities and services in their area.The CIP also holds a list of information with contact details for community groups, health support, volunteering opportunities and other contacts and connections to help you find the details you need.Lincolnshire Community and Voluntary Service (LCVS) have teamed up with Magna Vitae who will be hosting the CIP in Skegness and Mablethorpe in their buildings. The location of Louth’s CIP has yet to be announced.For more information about the CIPs, call Lynnette Pryke on 07506 717998 or email [email protected]