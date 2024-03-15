Injured seal saved by Donna Nook wardens

The injured seal found near Donna Nook MOD air weapons range. Photo: LWT

​On Thursday (March 14), wardens from the Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust’s Donna Nook seal sanctuary rescued a juvenile grey seal, which was spotted after a team inspecting the MOD air weapons range came across the wounded animal and called for their help.

Unfortunately, the injury was deep and infected, needing specialist treatment, so the sanctuary team transported the flippered patient to Mablethorpe Seal Sanctuary & Wildlife Centre.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After the team assessed the seal, the line quickly cut and removed and the wound will be bathed with iodine to clean it and treated with antibiotics.

A spokesman for the Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust said: “At 60kg, the seal is underweight for its age, but it was very feisty and snarled a lot, which is a positive sign that it's still strong.