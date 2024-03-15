Injured seal saved by Donna Nook wardens
On Thursday (March 14), wardens from the Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust’s Donna Nook seal sanctuary rescued a juvenile grey seal, which was spotted after a team inspecting the MOD air weapons range came across the wounded animal and called for their help.
Unfortunately, the injury was deep and infected, needing specialist treatment, so the sanctuary team transported the flippered patient to Mablethorpe Seal Sanctuary & Wildlife Centre.
After the team assessed the seal, the line quickly cut and removed and the wound will be bathed with iodine to clean it and treated with antibiotics.
A spokesman for the Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust said: “At 60kg, the seal is underweight for its age, but it was very feisty and snarled a lot, which is a positive sign that it's still strong.
"It will keep the scar for the rest of its life but will be released to rejoin the Donna Nook colony once it is fit and the injury has healed.”