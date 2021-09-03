Injured stray cat found near Skegness still caring for kittens after horrific air gun attack

Leoni and her five tiny kittens were discovered in a garden at Croft Bank

Leoni and her five tiny kittens were discovered in a garden at Croft Bank and were rescued by Cats Protection’s Skegness and District Branch in July.

A vet check revealed that the 18-month-old moggy had two air gun pellets lodged inside her – one behind her ear and another in her neck.

Volunteer Fiona Smith said: “Poor Leoni must have been in agony for some time from her injuries, yet still she was caring for her five young kittens.

“At 18-months-old she’s barely an adult herself yet in her short life she has been attacked with an air gun, fended for herself as a stray and reared five kittens. And after all that, she’s the friendliest cat I’ve probably ever come across.

“The vet noticed something wasn’t right because she felt a bump behind her ear and an x-ray and that’s when she saw the pellets. It was such a shock to hear that somebody had done something so cruel to her.”

Leoni needed surgery to remove them to prevent future complications, due to the location of the pellets. The branch has now launched a fundraising appeal to help with the £200 cost of her treatment.

Fiona said: “Leoni is a delightful cat and we’re so pleased she was discovered and we could get her the help she needed. Along with surgery to remove the pellets, she’s also now been neutered and her future looks much brighter.”

Leoni has now been rehomed with one of her kittens, Leonard, while her other four kittens have also gone to new homes.

Sadly, Leonie’s story is not a one-off with many cats attacked by air guns every year, often sustaining life-changing or fatal injuries. Although official figures are not collected, Cats Protection’s monitoring of media reports shows that in 2020 there were over 100 reported cases of horrific air gun attacks on cats.