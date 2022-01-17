Inspirational artist with Parkinson’s to hold his first exhibition

Danny Dowding, of Kirton End, has been producing various artistic creations since he was diagnosed with the condition five years ago.
The Standard featured his story in our newspaper back in December - and since then, Danny said ‘everything went kind of nuts’. He was later filmed for BBC1’s Look North programme.
“The response I got from the paper was great,” said Danny.
“I had hundreds of messages from everywhere, Hull, Essex, Europe, America and Australia. Everyone on Facebook started calling me ‘an inspiration and hero’ - but I don’t feel I deserve such titles.
“I was floored by the replies I got, especially from my local community in Kirton.
“They all think my art is great and said I should show it and they want to buy it. So after much deliberation I decided to try and find a place for this.”
Danny will now be holding his first art exhibition at Kirton Leisure Centre, on Sunday, February 27, 12-4pm. Some of his pieces will be for sale, with 10 per cent of proceeds going to Parkinson’s UK.