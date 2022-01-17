Inspirational artist with Parkinson’s to hold his first exhibition

Arist Danny Dowding, and one of his paintings.

Danny Dowding, of Kirton End, has been producing various artistic creations since he was diagnosed with the condition five years ago.

The Standard featured his story in our newspaper back in December - and since then, Danny said ‘everything went kind of nuts’. He was later filmed for BBC1’s Look North programme.

“The response I got from the paper was great,” said Danny.

“I had hundreds of messages from everywhere, Hull, Essex, Europe, America and Australia. Everyone on Facebook started calling me ‘an inspiration and hero’ - but I don’t feel I deserve such titles.

“I was floored by the replies I got, especially from my local community in Kirton.

“They all think my art is great and said I should show it and they want to buy it. So after much deliberation I decided to try and find a place for this.”