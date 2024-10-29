Inspirational former homeless man Tim completes 200-mile Walk the Wash challenge

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A former Skegness homeless man and his dog have completed a gruelling 200-mile Walk the Wash challenge to thank the charity he says helped him turn his life around.

Tim Jones returned to The Storehouse Church on Monday to a rapturous welcome after 10 days and nights on the road.

Inspirational to the end, and in spite of sore feet, Tim downed a coffee and went straight back to work in the Restore food bank and facilities run by the Storehouse to help the homeless and those suffering hard times.

The walk, which raised nearly £15,000 for Restore, took Tim from outside the Storehouse to Thornham, just the other side of Hunstanton in Norfolk, and back.

Tim Jones (left) back volunteering at The Storehouse Church food bank with Restore Centre and food bank manager Jonny Whelbourn.

"I was overwhelmed to see the amount of people waiting to greet me,” he told Lincolnshire World.

In spite of saying that overall he enjoyed the challenge, he admits he almost felt he could go no further on the Saturday night.

"I was tired – I had’t been in the best of places. I enjoyed the journey but the weather was not on my side – neither were my feet and legs,” he explained.

"I’ve had numerous blisters and have ripped the skin off one of my tendons.

Tim Walks the Wash with his dog, Monty.

"I was about to pack it in on the Saturday night – but an anonymous donor came and gave me a cuddle, donated some waterproof socks, bought me some socks and basically said you need to push on and that’s what I did.”

However, he says his furry companion. Monty, was always ready to help him across the line.

"Monty loved it – he had a waterproof coat that he had on pretty much every day to keep the wind off him as well – and he pulled me along and kept me going,” Tim said.

Three days after arriving back in Skegness, Tim was still busy working at Restore. It is a far cry from the day he walked into the Storehouse a homeless man during the May Bank Holiday weekend. He now has a roof over his head and has started his own gardening business.

Jonny Whelbourn, Restore Centre and Food Bank manager, said: “I am so proud of Tim.

"He has gone from client to volunteer and is a very close friend.

"The story of him going from planning this walk to becoming a fundraiser, taking action on it and completing it is inspirational.

"He has made such a difference here at The Storehouse and now he has made a real difference with this fundraiser as well.

"The money raised will go towards the Restore Centre to help the homeless and support the food bank.

"People’s lives are going to changed because of the stuff Tim has done and everyone who has donated to the fundraiser.

"Tim is a great example of how people who becone homeless can elevate themselves to be in a position where they have accommodation and become independant.

"Tim has gone full circle and now he’s volunteering.”

There is still time to support Tim. Visit his Walking the Wash fundraising page at gofund.me/8d538ec4