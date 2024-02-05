Inspirational Lincolnshire hospital porter shortlisted for a national award

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Porter Peter Quinlan, also known as ‘Snowy’ to his colleagues, originally came to work at Lincoln County Hospital for three months and is still transporting patients and goods around the site 23 years later at the grand old age of 84.

Peter has been nominated for the Dennis Southern Lifetime Achievement Award at the National MyPorter Awards. This award is presented in honour of Dennis Southern, a porter who showed commitment, dedication, passion and care through his career and had a positive impact on every individual that met him. This award is to celebrate him and the individuals within NHS portering services who embody Dennis’ morals, ethics and outlook.

Peter’s nomination said: “Peter has an infectious smile and warm personality that not only brightens up the day for patients, but also for all of the NHS colleagues that he meets throughout his shift.

Porter Peter 'Snowy' Quinlan

“Peter says he loves being a part of such a great team, but the truth is that he is right at the heart of it. He says it is a privilege to be able to talk to patients and be able to put a smile on their faces during what is often a really worrying or stressful time.

“Snowy really is a wave of sunshine that passes through the hospital and brings a smile to the face of everyone he meets. He is also dedicated, committed, kind, caring, and passionate about his work and offers a quiet reassurance when needed.”

Peter has been invited to the awards ceremony in London on Wednesday 21 February where he will join the other nominees. More than 300 entries were received for the awards, showcasing the exceptional candidates for each of the 13 award categories.

