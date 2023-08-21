Inspiring stories shared to boost community led projects in West Lindsey

Uplifting stories of successful community projects across West Lindsey were shared to help inspire and support future projects and plans.

Grant White, Enterprising Communities manager, Coun Trevor Young, leader of West Lindsey District Council, Joe Bartrop from Scampton, Kate and Bill Rodgers from Stepping Stones Theatre, Michelle Leighton and chief executive of West Lindsey District Council, Ian Knowles.

A captive audience of more than 100 people listened to the compelling stories of how the groups worked against the odds to succeed, and what their journey was like.

West Lindsey District Council hosted the community funding event at Hemswell Court, to encourage community groups to find out more about the funding available and to learn from other groups.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Stepping Stones Theatre gave a very emotional and powerful performance of readings and music and demonstrated the importance of creativity and listening to the voices and experiences of all people who help shape their open and accessible facilities and projects.

Bill Rodgers said: “Without West Lindsey District Council’s funding there would be no Stepping Stones. Things were different in the early days of social prescribing in the belief that creative outlets could have anything to do with recovery but 25 years later we are here telling our story.”

They were followed by Scampton Church and RAF War Graves Heritage Centre who offered important insights, including about the importance of consultation, volunteers and partnerships, to those branching out into their own project.

Joe Bartrop, project coordinator, said: “With the £8,000 that West Lindsey helped us to get through the councils grant funding meant we were able to match fund in a further £320,000 that was needed for our project.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Coun Trevor Young, leader of West Lindsey District Council, said: “With the support of the UK Shared Prosperity Fund and Rural England Prosperity Fund, we are pleased to present our Community Grants Schemes to support the people and places of West Lindsey to thrive and reach their full potential.”

More funding roadshows will take place across the district where people can drop in and meet our funding officers to talk about our Community Grants Scheme or if you want to book a slot, email [email protected].