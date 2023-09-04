Monthly comedy nights in aid of a vital Louth community group boasts an international line-up this week.

Comedy for the Community.

The Neighbour’s Kitchen, run from the Priory Hotel in Louth by Paul Hugill MBE, hosts monthly comedy nights – Comedy for the Community – on the first Tuesday and Wednesday of every month to help raise funds to keep their vital work going.

For the first time, this month’s comedy boasts an international line-up, with Canadian stand-up comedian Evan Desmarais up first.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Evan has toured across the world with his comedy, from Edi‍‍‍nburgh to Adelaide, and has performed in Canadian festivals including Just For Laughs 42, Dark Comedy Festival, Sketchfest and more.

American comedian Jacob James Garcia, from Austin, Texas, has headlined comedy gigs in Australia, England, and USA, and Austrian comedian, actress, writer and producer Alice Frick completes the line-up, who has appeared on TV shows in Germany before moving to Los Angeles.

With current MC and Sydney Fringe Comedy Award winner Robyn Perkins currently away, the Priory’s own Stephanie Laing will be hosting this Wednesday’s (September 6) event, with Kevin Precious on the Tuesday.

Tickets cost £10 for just the comedy, or £15 to include a burger as well.