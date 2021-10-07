Intrepid Fairburn's eggs team crack Three Peaks Challenge and raise £25k

The Fairburns Team left to right: Peter Price, Aiste Baltrukaite, Dan Fairburn, Egle Samulione, Tabby Ward, Bryan Parker, Alice Turner, Lynette Ashmore

Fairburn’s Eggs' trekkers covered more than 66,000 steps – the equivalent of 750 flights of stairs – to raise funds for the charity Farm Africa which helps smaller farm holders in eastern Africa grow more and sell more food.

The event, in which participants attempt to climb the highest mountains of England, Scotland and Wales within 24 hours, sees walkers climb each peak in turn and are driven from the foot of one mountain to the next.

In total, the Fairburn’s team from Alford drove 1,170 miles, thanks to driver Bryan Parker, and walked just over 24 miles in 24 hours as they scaled Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike and Snowdon in all kinds of weather.

Ben Nevis - Egle Samulione and Luke Hamilton

“The challenge of climbing three mountains back-to-back was difficult enough, but the lack of sleep in between made it that much harder,” says Fairburn’s supply chain manager Alice Turner. “It really was mind over matter pushing yourself to carry on!”

The team took in breath-taking scenery every step of the way, but the views of the Scottish Highlands as they headed to Fort William were some of their most memorable. “We passed beautiful lochs and what felt like a never-ending line of mountains, debating between us how big Ben Nevis would be by comparison,” added Fairburn’s national brand and accounts manager Lynette Ashmore.

In beautiful sunshine, it took the team five hours to scale Scotland’s tallest mountain. Then, by stark contrast, they took on Scafell Pike - the tallest peak in England at 3,209ft - in heavy cloud and driving rain.

“There was heavy rain throughout this section of the hike,” recalls Fairburn’s national brand and account executive Tabby Ward. “It was very miserable and cold, and the cloud didn’t really clear until we were about 40 minutes from the end. But we finished in good time and in good spirits!”

Peter Price on Ben Nevis.

Last in their epic trek was Snowdon in Wales. Standing at 3,560ft, the team completed their climb on a beautifully crisp day and even driver Bryan joined in.

“I have to say a huge thank you to everyone that organised and took part in this challenge for such a fantastic charity, which helps smallholder farmers in East Africa,” says Fairburn’s CEO Daniel Fairburn, who also took part in the trek. “I couldn’t have asked for better people to do it with. That said, my legs still don’t feel like they are mine!”

Dan Collison, Farm Africa CEO, said: “I have been with Farm Africa for almost 18 months now, and I have been constantly amazed by the lengths supporters will go to support our work. Completing the Three Peaks Challenge is an incredible achievement and testament to L J Fairburn & Son’s fantastic support and dedication.”

The team climbing Ben Nevis.

The team conquering the first peak.

On top of Scafell Pike.

The team climbing Snowdon.

On Scafell Pike are Alice Turner and Tabby Ward.