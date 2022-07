Emergency services were called to a house in Clay Lane, Waddingham, just before 6.30pm on Thursday, June 30, following reports of a female being injured in the property.

Upon arrival, a woman believed to be in her 60s, was found injured and confirmed deceased at the property.

Her death is currently being treated as unexplained and investigations are ongoing.

Police are investigating an unexplained death in Waddingham