Investigations ongoing into alleged murder of Petra Ross, 23, in Skegness

The body of Petra Ross was found in the Gibraltar Point area of Skegness last month.

The body of Petra Ross was found in the Gibraltar Point area of Skegness last month.

Petra was last seen on Wednesday, January 17, and an appeal was launched for help in tracing her.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 45-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of her murder was been released on bail.

Since then there have been no further updates and members of the public living in the area expressed concern about this to Lincolnshire World.

We got in touch with Lincolnshire Police, who reassured us investigations are ongoing.

Anyone with any information to contact their dedicated Major Incident Public Portal (MIPP) under Operation Linnet. The portal allows anyone with information and media content pertaining to the investigation to submit them directly to the team.

Advertisement

Advertisement

They are particularly interested in speaking to the drivers and occupants of the two cars seen entering Princes Parade car park between 11.21pm and 11.27pm on Wednesday, January 17.

They are also keen to hear from those who may have seen anyone walking around the Gibraltar Point Nature Reserve or a white vehicle in this area between 11.30pm on Wednesday, January 17, and 8am on Thursday, January 18.

Previously Detective Chief Inspector Jen Lovatt from the Major Crime Unit said: “We continue to appeal for witnesses and would urge people to get in touch if you believe you’re in possession of any information that can assist with our inquiries.