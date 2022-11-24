Multi-million-pound investment plans for Skegness and Mablethorpe are being showcased at two events taking place this December – and the public are invited to go along and see.

New college will be 'economic game changer' learning facility for Skegness'.

The Connected Coast Town Deal Board is set to host its first ever AGM and Exhibition events which will provide people with the opportunity to learn more about the transformational projects that are being delivered for both towns and that are set to bring far-reaching and significant benefits.

Plans, which include a new 'economic game changer' learning facility for Skegness and Mablethorpe's flagship Campus for Future Living project, are being made possible thanks to the Government Town Deal funding as well as match investment. In 2021, Skegness secured £24.5m and Mablethorpe £23.9m in Town Deal funding.

At both events, there will be an opportunity to find out about the plans and see visuals for the projects, that also include Skegness Foreshore and the Colonnade at Sutton on Sea, as well as Town Centre improvements in both towns. The Connected Coast annual reports for Skegness and Mablethorpe for the last year will be presented at the events.

Mablethorpe, the Colonnade at Sutton on Sea will be redeveloped, and the town will get a new leisure centre and digital learning complex.

Chris Baron, Chair of Connected Coast Town Deal Board said: "Through this huge investment, we have a once in a generation opportunity to bring significant improvements for both Skegness and Mablethorpe.

"Together with our partners, we are progressing well with the projects, and in the coming months and years we are set to see real change happening on the ground.

"The investments and projects will maximise Skegness and Mablethorpe's potential, and will benefit both local people and visitors to our area alike."We are really looking forward to both these events, and we hope that people can join us and find out more about the exciting plans for our connected coast."

Coun Craig Leyland, Leader of East Lindsey District Council commented: "Through collaboration, major projects are soon to be delivered on the Lincolnshire coast which will bring improvements, new opportunities and support the health and wellbeing of our residents across East Lindsey.”

The events which will be held on Thursday, December 8 at the Embassy Theatre, Skegness, and Thursday, December 15, at the Dunes Complex, Mablethorpe, from 3pm to 5pm.