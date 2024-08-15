Invitation to join Caistor pop-up choir

Maura Cook Collins led a scratch choir at a successful charity musicathon in Caistor earlier this year. Image: Dianne Tuckett

A musical event at Caistor next month is looking to celebrate nature’s diversity and the diversity of people in our county.

Nick McCann and Maura Cook Collins want to create a pop-up choir have issued an invitation for everyone to get involved.

Nick said: “We have written an album of songs about the wonder of nature on our

planet and the need to pass it on to our children and theirs… and theirs… and theirs… and theirs … and theirs. We would like to invite as many people of different languages, ages, backgrounds and beliefs to come and celebrate the diversity of people in this wonderful part of Lincolnshire - and to come and join us for a sing.”

The music afternoon will take place in Caistor Methodist Church on Sunday, September 8, from 1pm. Two songs will be practised before lunch – provided by the hosts – and then the songs will be recorded with producer Ritchie Chappell.

The event is scheduled to end at 4pm and once the music has been mixed, Nick and Maura will ensure everyone taking part will get a copy.

Nick said: “We would also like to do a recording of all the different languages present, with their permission, of course. Singing ability is not an issue and all ages are welcome, but children need to be supervised please.”

Nick added: "We would prefer to be informed in advance so we can prepare for the right numbers.” To find out more contact Nick on 07960 964498.