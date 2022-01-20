iPad winner captures coast in artistic light for competition

Helene Key, Sales Manager at Chestnut Homes (Right), handing over the iPad to competition winner, Joanna Haselwood, with her pet labradoodle, Lily EMN-220116-214655001

The Lincolnshire housebuilder invited readers to send in photos of their favourite place in the county, along with a sentence explaining why they love it so much, for a chance to win an iPad

A variety of photographs were submitted from across the county, but it was Joanna’s photo of the tide out at Winthorpe which most impressed the judges.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joanna, 66, from Gautby, said: “I’m absolutely astonished and thrilled to have won the competition.

Winning photo: Wintthorpe - Joanna Heselwood EMN-220116-214644001

“Photography is a keen hobby of mine and I’m really looking forward to using my new iPad to look through all of my photos.

She continued: “I love going to Winthorpe to enjoy the sea view and the hospitality at The View café bar, based in the art deco-style coastguard station, which you can see in the photo.

“It’s my favourite place because I can sit by the coast and enjoy the sea while drinking a coffee with my Labradoodle Lily – the café also does amazing milkshakes!”

David Newton, managing director of Chestnut Homes, saidJoanna’s entry had stood out because it captured: “the magnificent sunset with the light shining on the beach”.

He continued: “We received so many brilliant entries and Joanna is a worthy winner as her photograph truly highlights how beautiful our county is, and showcases just one of the many great spots we have here in Lincolnshire.

“We were very impressed by the creativity that went into all of the entries, and we would like to thank everyone who entered the competition for sharing such wonderful photos of their favourite place in the county.”

Chestnut Homes is currently building at developments across Lincolnshire in Alford, Boston, Coningsby, Dunholme and Market Rasen.