Is clamping answer to Caistor car parking issue?

That was one of the questions put to Caistor Town Council as members of the market committee expressed their continued frustration over cars blocking the area set aside for stalls.

Speaking at last week’s council meeting, councillor Jayne Bowman, who heads up the market team, said the situation was ‘driving her nuts’.

She said despite signs being put out giving the restrictions to parking there are some drivers who repeatedly park in that area of the market place.

She continued: “We take photographs of those cars and report it to the police.

“The market is growing and we need the space to be clear for the stalls.”

Pictures of the parked cars have also been put onto social media in a bid to ‘shame ‘ the drivers, however this has not had the desired effect.

Council chairman Jon Wright said some of the drivers ‘are so brass necked and don’t seem to be bothered’.

He added: some of the replies to the posts I have seen have been quite defamatory.”

Councillor Steve Critten felt a more proactive approach should be made, with clamping being an option.

He said: “I propose we do some research on looking into some form of putting a stop to it really. Personally, I would like to use the clamping method and a fee for unclamping.”

However, there was concern over the enforcement of such an action, with town clerk Carl Thomas describing the administration of such a scheme as ‘a nightmare’, with Coun Wright adding it (clamping) is a ‘legal minefield’.

Councillors agreed signage is a big part of helping ease the current situation.

Coun Bowman said: “Signage at the bottom of the market place seems to work well, but the main issue is at the top end.

“I am all for doing something about it and we need to be very clear on the signage.

“I would also like to get some sticky labels .

“I have done typed notes and popped those on windscreens, but I would like to be a little bit more annoying.”

Another suggestion made was for a photograph to be taken of the market place when the no parking signs are put out on the Friday.

And then if there are new cars there on the Saturday morning, they would receive a formal letter.