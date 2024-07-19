Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

One of the youngest volunteers on the Lincolnshire Coast Light Railway, 20 year-old Matthew Forman-Clark, has just qualified as a driver of diesel locomotives in time for the main summer season.

Matthew, from Skegness, qualified as a train guard two years ago and is now thought to be the youngest qualified diesel train driver in Lincolnshire.

His ambition now is to train and qualify as a driver of the LCLR’s iconic steam locomotive, the 1903-vintage Jurassic.

Lincolnshire World first met Matthew during the Big Help Out volunteers day that took place during the King’s Coronation Bank Holiday weekend. Our video with our online story features an interview with him.

LCLR Company Secretary John Chappell (left) presents Matthew Forman-Clark with his driver’s certificate at Walls Lane station in theSkegness Water Leisure Park. (Photo: LCLR/Dave Enefer).

On his latest achievement, Matthew said: “It’s something I have always wanted to do.

"The railway’s diesels are between 80 and 104 years old, so it is a real privilege to be able to drive them – especially

as the carriages are a hundred or more years old.

"There’s a real sense of history and heritage on the railway and I enjoy being part of that”.

Matthew Forman-Clark (centre) is congratulated by fellow volunteers at the LCLR’s Walls Lane station, in the Skegness Water Leisure Park as he prepares to drive his first passenger service. Front row (from left) Peter Balderstone, Chris Bates, Matthew, Calvin Roberts, Andy Stevens; back row, l-r, John Chappell, Geoff Hankin, Ben Ollard. (Photo: LCLR/Dave Enefer).

The railway’s Training Officer and Secretary of its Historic Vehicles Trust, Tim Drury, said: “I had no hesitation in passing out Matthew.

" He shows a careful, thoughtful approach to the role. Safety and safe operation are the most important aspects of driving our vintage trains and Matthew seems completely at home in the driver’s cab and with everything involved in the operation of the train – braking, coupling up, line speed and load, awareness of what’s going on around him and cheerful contact with the passengers and fellow volunteers.

“We are all looking forward to seeing him progress to driving our steam engine. His attention to detail when cleaning it and preparing for entry into service impresses everyone”.

The railway -- which was the first heritage line in the world to be built and operated by enthusiasts, when it opened at its original site at Humberston, south of Cleethorpes on August 27 1960 - began offering three-day-a-week services August two years ago on its line

in the Skegness Water Leisure Park in Ingoldmells on Mondays, Wednesdays and

Saturdays.

The second such line was the Ocean Beach Railway in New Zealand, which has just reopened after a period of closure.

Matthew began volunteering on his 18th birthday, the youngest age at which volunteers can assist, helping to prepare the 1903-steam engine Jurassic for service and working on renovation and maintenance of the track and carriages and wagons, some of which were

used in the battlefields of World War One.

Chairman of the LCLR’s Historic Vehicles Trust, (whose members work voluntarily on the LCLR), Richard Shepherd, said: “All of us involved with the railway congratulate Matthew on passing his driver’s exam and have been impressed by his diligent approach to his

duties.

“He is an indispensable part of our small team of volunteers who keep our heritage trains on the rails. We’re used to seeing him in a boiler suit with a generous smattering of soot, from cleaning out Jurassic’s boiler tubes and smoke box, so when he is not driving diesels or acting as guard, he will be back in the boiler suit training on Jurassic.

“We have succeeded in attracting other younger volunteers and hope more will follow to ensure the railway can continue and so enable the public to enjoy this unique part of Lincolnshire’s heritage."

For more details about Lincolnshire Coast Light Railway, visit www.lclr.co.uk