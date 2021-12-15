Is Rasen’s pool dead in the water?

Market Rasen Leisure Centre

That is the view of Market Rasen councillor Stephen Bunney as a report before West Lindsey ‘s Corporate Policy and Resources Committee describes the provision of a pool as ‘unviable’.

At the meeting in Gainsborough tomorrow (Thursday, December 16), committee members will be asked to “accept that at this time the construction of a swimming pool is unaffordable and financially unsustainable”.

However, Coun Bunney, is among those who feel more needs to be done.

He said: “I and my colleagues in the Lib Dems will argue that the council needs to change its investment priorities to build the pool, which may mean selling properties they own outside the area.

“It is important that we invest in this leisure activity which helps keep people fit and healthy.”

Coun Bunney is holding a socially distanced community meeting at 6pm tonight, Wednesday, in the Festival Hall and comments can also be made to him direct via his Facebook page or email: [email protected]

For decades, local residents have campaigned for a swimming pool in Market Rasen.

Hopes were raised when the announcement of a leisure centre for the town was made - however, hopes were dashed when plans revealed it was to be a dry centre.

The report before councillors tomorrow estimates capital costs of £4.9 million for a four lane pool option and £6.5m for a six-lane option.

It also says that, based on income costs, it would take until year three to begin generating an operating profit.

With no council funds currently available for investment and no grant funding, the only option would be borrowing, which would add between £320,000-£470,000 pressure on the budget for up to 40 years.

Environmental impacts were also undesirable and would result in further costs, the report said.