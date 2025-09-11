A Royal Air Force serviceman from Boston has paid tribute to the RAF Benevolent Fund for the support it provided his family, saying ‘it changed our lives’.

Sgt Rob Taylor, who is based at RAF Coningsby, has shared his story ahead of the 85th anniversary of Battle of Britain Day on Monday (September 15).

The RAF Benevolent Fund provides financial, emotional, and practical assistance to serving and retired RAF personnel and their families. This includes grants to help with financial difficulty, mental health support, and Airplay youth clubs.

The fund was set up in 1919 and played an active role during the Second World War in supporting members of the RAF and their loved ones – staff would work through the night behind blackout curtains to supply grants to families, awarding 67,500 sums between 1943 and 1945.

Rob and his wife, Amy, came to be helped by the charity after facing significant challenges raising their son, Kody, who has hemiplegic cerebral palsy. The fund transformed their lives when it stepped in to provide vital mobility equipment to support Kody.

Sgt Taylor said: “We had reached a point where we could no longer meet the demands of caring for our son and needed specialist support.

“The fund’s help made all the difference. They provided us with the equipment we desperately needed, and that changed our lives.

“Our son’s mobility has greatly improved, and we’ve been able to create a safer and more comfortable environment for him at home.”

Sgt Taylor with son Kody, who was helped by the RAF Benevolent Fund.

Reflecting on the Battle of Britain, Sgt Taylor said: “As we mark the 85th anniversary of the Battle of Britain, I think about the courage and sacrifice of those who stood in defence of our country.

“The RAF Benevolent Fund is part of that legacy, providing vital support not just during the Second World War, but to RAF families like mine today. They were there for me when I needed them, and I’m proud to be part of an organisation that continues to support serving personnel and veterans.”