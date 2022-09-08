'It has been an honour to serve her' - outpouring of sympathy in Boston following death of Queen Elizabeth II

A tribute to Queen Elizabeth II in Boston this evening, off the Liquorpond Street roundabout.

Boston Borough Council, churches, schools and the town’s oldest business are among those to express words of condolence following the loss of the nation’s longest reigning monarch.

The Mayor of Boston Coun Anne Dorrian said: “It is with great sadness that we learn that Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II has died.

“As a mark of respect Boston Borough Council is flying the Union Flag at half-mast.

“Members of Boston Borough Council and the people of Boston, including visitors to the area, are invited to sign the Book of Condolence which is available at Municipal Buildings in Boston between the hours of 9am and 5pm. A Book of Condolence will also be available at the Chancel of St Botolph's Church.

There will also be an online Book of Condolence at the Royal Family website.”

St Botolph’s Church has said its Book of Condolence will be open from 9.30am tomorrow.

Its tenor bell will toll at 12pm, it added.

“Flowers may be left in memory of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II on the south lawns of St Botolph’s, starting from the South Doors,” it added. “The floodlights will be switched off tomorrow evening to mark this historic and sad day in our great nation.”

On its Facebook page, St Nicholas Church, Skirbeck, wrote: “Following the profoundly sad news of the death HM Queen Elizabeth II, please join us in praying for her soul, His Majesty the King and all of the Royal Family.

“A Low Requiem Mass will be offered at St Nicholas Church tomorrow at 6:30pm in the Lady Chapel, and the church will be open at 9am and 6pm daily until the funeral of HM Queen Elizabeth II.

“Rest eternal grant unto thy servant, O Lord; and let light perpetual shine upon her.

“God save the King.”

Boston Grammar School and Boston High School have both made tributes to Queen Elizabeth II.

The Grammar School’s statement reads: “It is with immense sadness that we have learnt of the passing of Her Majesty the Queen.

“We have had the most upmost respect to the Queen and we join in with the rest of the nation in mourning her loss. It has been an honour to serve her at all of our school celebrations.

“From all of our BGS family to the royal family, and all those who knew or may have been close to the Queen, we send our thoughts and condolences. Her loss will be keenly felt by many.”

The High School statement read: “An amazing Queen, a strong leading person and an inspirational woman.

“The longest reign in the UK, over eight decades, showing determination, integrity, courage and strength throughout, as well as being a daughter, mother, auntie, grandmother and great grandmother.”

“Truly incredible woman.”

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to the entire Royal Family and we thank her for her lifetime of service.”

Oldrids, which was founded in Boston in 1804, wrote: “We are greatly saddened to hear about the passing of Her Majesty The Queen and join the British nation and the world in mourning the death of our remarkable monarch. Our thoughts and prayers are with the royal family at this sad time.”