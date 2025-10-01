'It was fantastic': Mayor of Skegness glad to be back out with the Jolly Fisherman on Lincolnshire Day

Skegness’ much-loved Jolly Fisherman has been back out and about the town to celebrate Lincolnshire Day after taking a ‘vacation’ during the summer.

The 117-year-old mascot created from a 1908 poster by artist John Hassall, which was commissioned by the Great Northern Railway (GNR), has been undergoing some TLC – and his absence has not gone unnoticed

Even MP for Boston and Skegness Richard Tice expressed his concerns about a resort without Jolly’s slogan ‘Skegness is So Bracing’. “This is a jolly place, people are having fun and let’s hope it’s a slogan for the next 125 years,” he said.

However, a lifeline was thrown to Jolly in August by Skegness Town Council who operate him.

It was agreed Coun Julie Sadler would look after Jolly “until such times as Council review the long term and sustainable future” and she would be accompanied by a volunteer.

Over the past few weeks she arranged for Jolly to be freshened up with all his clothes professionally cleaned and some minor repairs undertaken.

“He has had a wash and brush up, with freshly washed clothes and so is looking quite smart again,” commented Town Clerk Steve Larner.

Jolly’s first appearance with Mayor of Skegness Coun Jimmy Brookes on Lincolnshire Day was to celebrate everything Skegness offers the county.

'Great to be back': The Jolly Fisherman out and about with the Mayor of Skegness Coun Jimmy Brookes and Coun Julie Sadler.

"It was fantastic to be back out with the Jolly Fisherman for Lincolnshire Day – I’ve really missed him,” he said.

"You have to be proud of our county – and everything Skegness brings to it.

"Jolly is a big part of that – along with our beautiful beaches, heritage sites such as the Clock Tower and the Village Church Farm – and not forgetting our donkeys, ice-cream and rock.

"There is so much to love about Lincolnshire’s history, too, with the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, Bateman’s beer – as well as our sausages and plum bread. Lincolnshire Day is certainly a date we should be celebrating.”