Missy was ij such a heartbreaking condition that she was put to sleep to prevent further suffering.

A Skegness woman has been banned from keeping all animals for five years after her dog was found in a ‘heartbreaking’ condition and had to be destroyed to prevent further suffering.

The case has been brought to the public’s attention by the RSPCA, who named the woman as Ashlie Wilkinson, 34, of Barnes Crescent.

According to the RSPCA, Wilkinson appeared before Boston Magistrates’ Court earlier this month for sentencing after being found guilty in her absence at an earlier hearing of failing to meet the welfare needs of an American bulldog called Missy.

Amongst the allegations were that she failed to provide Missy with a suitable environment, including providing her with a suitable diet and fresh drinking water. Missy also had a severe flea infestation, joint stiffness and hind limb weakness, and a skin condition..

Wilkinson was banned from keeping all animals for five years and given a 12-month community order, which included a six month Alcohol Treatment Requirement and 20 rehabilitation activity requirement days and pay £600 costs.

The court heard the RSPCA had been contacted due to concerns over the dog.

RSPCA Inspector Laura Jones attended the hearing and said the entire flat was unkempt and no food or water were found for the dog.

She said that laying on the flat screen TV was a very overweight, tan and white dog that wouldn’t get up or move. Her coat was crawling in live fleas.

The dog had a high tide mark across her body of filth – excrement of contaminated water from the flood. Her claws were very long, almost touching the pads.The tear stain marks coming from the corner of her eyes looked to be red liquid.

Missy was seized by the police and placed in the care of the RSPCA. She had to be stretchered out of the building and she was lifted into the RSPCA van and taken to a private boarding facility where she was examined by a vet.

The vet who examined Missy said she was very obese and had an extreme flea infestation with a huge amount of flea dirt.

She had conjunctivitis affecting both eyes and multiple skin tags. Missy struggled to stand and could not walk more than five to 10 metres before collapsing.

The vet said in their report: “In my opinion the needs of the dog were not being met. This dog had not seen a veterinary surgeon to investigate their obvious obesity, arthritis, flea infestation, skin infection or eye condition.

“I estimate that Missy had not been fed adequately or had any flea or other veterinary treatment for at least three months, probably much longer and the failing to meet her welfare needs has undoubtedly caused her unnecessary suffering.”

Sadly due to her health issues, Missy was put to sleep to prevent her suffering further.

Speaking after the case, Inspector Jones said: “I had never seen such a bad flea infestation on a dog and it was heartbreaking to see her in this condition.

“I am thankful that her remaining days were spent with her being comfortable surrounded by love and care and no longer in pain.”

In mitigation, the court heard the defendant was suffering from addiction and mental health issues and that it had been ‘incompetent’but not ‘deliberate’cruelty.