It'll be 'Wild'! Cold water swimmers to take the plunge in sea at Anderby Creek for Ukraine refugees

Cold water swimmers are back on the beach at the weekend raising funds for Ukraine refugees in Poland.

Three madcap groups from across Lincolnshire - Wild at Heart, Boston Bluetits, and Outdoor Swims and Dips - who regularly meet to swim in cold water are heading to Anderby Creek on Saturday for the special event.

Everyone is welcome to go along and support them - and there will be raffle prizes and cakes to purchase.

They are also collecting essential items for the refugees such as basic medical and hygiene items, tinned and packaged food, batteries, torches, power banks, candles and themos flasks.

The charity cold water swim is taking place at Anderby Creek on Saturday on Saturday. Cakes and refreshments will be on sale for anyone wishing to support them.

One member, Sam Lester, said Polish ladies who swim with them, and talking to members of his own family, inspired them to organise the sea swim.

"We have a few Polish ladies who swim with us and having listened to their stories and those of my family in Poland the idea for the swim to help Ukraine refugees was formed," he said.

"Everyone has pulled together. In fact, a few ladies are opening their homes to Ukraine refugees."

Sam said Wild Swimming is becoming more popular in the county.

"It’s commonly known as Wild Swimming and we are from all over Lincolnshire, from all walks of life, size, nationality and ability’s," he said. "We are bought together by one common denominator - to release the stress, worries and pressures of life, make new friendships, laugh and eat cake.

"I'd encourage anyone to try Wild Swimming. I promise you won’t regret it."

For more details, visit the groups on Facebook.

On Saturday swimmers are meeting in Anderby Creek car park at 1pm. The event is free but donations and being collected.