Now 450 years later, Queen Elizabeth Grammar School in Horncastle has celebrated its landmark anniversary with a weekend of activities and fun with past pupils and staff.

As well as a flypast from the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, entertainment at the event on Saturday included performances from the school choir, tours of the school and displays showing the school over the years.

The grammar school has had many famous pupils in its long and illustrious history, including Henry Simpson Lunn, the founder of travel company Lunn Poly, suffragette Connie Lewcock and comedian and Stricly Come Dancing contestant Robert Webb.

The school has been on its current site since 1908, with the central area of the school – now housing the library and Sixth Form centre – built in the 1930s.

The 1960s saw the building of the languages and humanities buildings and the Main Hall. The Sports Hall was built in the 1970s, the Tech block in the 1990s.

More recent additions have been the Arts block in 2000 and the English block in 2010.

