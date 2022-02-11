'It's a blast' : New attraction like paint ball at Skegness Pier is 'action packed by doesn't hurt'

Gelly Ball is the latest attraction at Skegness Pier.

Gelly Ball has arrived ahead of half term - guaranteed to bring high-intensity fun and a whole lot of laughter to the entire family

The brand-new attraction takes inspiration from the likes of paintball and laser quest, harvesting the energy and exhilaration of each activity and creating a dramatic fun-filled, action packed game. Players aged 11+ will be able to load up their ‘electric pistol’ and fire small and painless fluorescent 8mm Gelly Balls at opponents.

Even though the game is very similar to paintball, there is no pain and it is much more accessible for players as it is played inside.

Gelly Balls are shot from Gelly Blasters, which holds around 750 rounds and can be fired without reloading, making it extremely easy for the user to operate. Just choose your target and pull the trigger!

In a dimly-lit room, perfectly illuminated by splatters of fluorescent paint, players can weave behind various obstacles, creep through doorways and side with others to ensure their team grabs the upper hand in the nail-biting game.

Paige Harris, Head of Marketing at Skegness Pier, said: “We are thrilled to welcome the new attraction, Gelly Ball to Skegness Pier.

"Gelly Ball combines ultimate fun and exhilaration and is the perfect test for gamers this year.

“Our new attraction takes all the fun of games like paintball, removes the small stings of pain and creates a friendly competitive atmosphere in a cool fluorescent setting. It’s fun for all the family aged 11+ and we’re looking forward to seeing our guests take on the Gelly Ball arena!”

Other attractions at Skegness Pier include Clip ‘n Climb climbing centre, which joins a number Laser Quest, 10-pin bowling, Escape Rooms and the beachside bar, Playa at the Pier.

To experience Gelly Ball with your friends and family, visit the Skegness Pier!