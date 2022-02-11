'It's a blast' : The Coast Walker gives new attraction at Skegness Pier thumbs up

Coast Walker Chris Howard, centre, joins staff at Skegness Pier for the launch of Gelly Ball at Skegness Pier.

Chris Howard had been looking forward to putting his feet up and having a cup of tea before the arrival of his family, who he hasn't seen since Christmas, but couldn't resist the invitation to have a go at Gelly Ball.

The new attraction has opened at Skegness Pier for half term and is promising action-packed fun for families.

It takes inspiration from the likes of paintball and laser quest, with teams in face masks battling it with ‘electric pistols’ that fire small fluorescent 8mm Gelly Balls at opponents.

Chris Howard, the Coast Walker, has arrived in Skegness.

Kevin Nunn, general manager, said he was delighted to welcome Chris to join staff in a game for the launch.

"We'd like to congratulate Chris on his epic journey and arriving safely in Skegness - and we are so pleased he could join us," Kevin said.

"Gelly Ball is similar to paintball but less painful and with less mess.

"It takes place on the Laser Quest course at the Pier, which is also still available to customers.

"When we saw Gelly Ball in Orlando we knew we just had to have it.

"There are 750 rounds in the pistol grenade, which start as a grain of sand before water is added.

"Within a hour of dropping to the ground after being fired they disperse safely into the atmosphere, so there is no mess to clear up afterwards.

"We are really excited to welcome families back to Skegness Pier and are sure they will love it."

Chris, who has been invited back to Skegness Pier on Saturday with his family before he starts the final leg of his intrepid walk, said he really enjoyed Gelly Ball.

"I'd like to thank Skegness Pier for inviting me - I wasn't expecting this when I arrived in the resort and it's great fun.

"What is especially good about Gelly Ball is it's eco-friendly, which is something I am passionate about, especially since I began my walk around the UK coast."

Paige Harris, Head of Marketing at Skegness Pier, said: “We are thrilled to welcome the new attraction, Gelly Ball to Skegness Pier.

"Gelly Ball combines ultimate fun and exhilaration and is the perfect test for gamers this year.

“Our new attraction takes all the fun of games like paintball, removes the small stings of pain and creates a friendly competitive atmosphere in a cool fluorescent setting. It’s fun for all the family aged 11+ and we’re looking forward to seeing our guests take on the Gelly Ball arena!”

Other attractions at Skegness Pier include Clip ‘n Climb climbing centre, which joins a number Laser Quest, 10-pin bowling, Escape Rooms and the beachside bar, Playa at the Pier.

To experience Gelly Ball with your friends and family, visit the Skegness Pier!